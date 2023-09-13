Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

BRANDI HEPHNER LABANC

Sep 13, 2023

Brandi Hephner LabancBrandi Hephner LabancBrandi Hephner Labanc has been appointed vice president for student engagement and enrollment services at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Akron, a master’s in higher education administration and college student personnel from Kent State University in Ohio, and a doctorate in adult higher education from Northern Illinois University.

Related Stories
Ron Brade
On the Move
RON BRADE
Aimee Turner
On the Move
AIMEE TURNER
Sharon Stroye
On the Move
SHARON STROYE
Doug Waddell
On the Move
DOUG WADDELL
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Financial Admin Coordinator
University of Pennsylvania
University of Connecticut
Manager, Veterans Center
University of Missouri-St. Louis
University of Missouri - Columbia (MU)
Special Collections Office Coordinator
Princeton University
Veterans Counselor
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
Tracy Archie said she is lucky to be working for an organization that has made Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong initiatives a top priority.
Read More
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie