Brandi Hephner Labanc has been appointed vice president for student engagement and enrollment services at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Akron, a master’s in higher education administration and college student personnel from Kent State University in Ohio, and a doctorate in adult higher education from Northern Illinois University.
BRANDI HEPHNER LABANC
Sep 13, 2023
