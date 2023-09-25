Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ROBERT RAINES

Sep 25, 2023

Robert RainesRobert RainesRobert Raines has been appointed interim director of intercollegiate athletics at Alcorn State University in Mississippi. Raines holds a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education, and recreation from Alcorn State University and a master’s in health, physical education, and recreation and sports management from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

