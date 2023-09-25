Robert Raines has been appointed interim director of intercollegiate athletics at Alcorn State University in Mississippi. Raines holds a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education, and recreation from Alcorn State University and a master’s in health, physical education, and recreation and sports management from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
