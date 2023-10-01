Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TAYLOR WHITEHEAD

Oct 1, 2023

Taylor WhiteheadTaylor WhiteheadTaylor Whitehead has been named director of marching and pep bands at Virginia State University. Whitehead holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Virginia State University, a master’s in music education from Norfolk State University in Virginia, and a Doctor of Music Education degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

