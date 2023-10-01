Taylor Whitehead has been named director of marching and pep bands at Virginia State University. Whitehead holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Virginia State University, a master’s in music education from Norfolk State University in Virginia, and a Doctor of Music Education degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
TAYLOR WHITEHEAD
Oct 1, 2023
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More