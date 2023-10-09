Shareese Williams has been appointed interim director of alumni affairs at Saint Augustine’s University (SAU). She served as senior admissions counselor in the SAU Office of Admissions. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting communications from SAU and a master’s in health administration from Pfeiffer University.
SHAREESE WILLIAMS
Oct 9, 2023
