Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHAREESE WILLIAMS

Oct 9, 2023

Shareese WilliamsShareese WilliamsShareese Williams has been appointed interim director of alumni affairs at Saint Augustine’s University (SAU). She served as senior admissions counselor in the SAU Office of Admissions. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting communications from SAU and a master’s in health administration from Pfeiffer University.

Related Stories
Becky Bangs
On the Move
BECKY BANGS
Dr. Chelsea Haines
On the Move
CHELSEA HAINES
Kate Garry
On the Move
KATE GARRY
Rebecca Teague
On the Move
REBECCA TEAGUE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Criminal Justice - Tenure Track or Lecturer - UMN Crookston
UM-Crookston
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Military-Connected Services Program Lead
Dallas College District HR
Manager, Student Information Systems
Next Generation Leadership Partners - Exec Search
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers