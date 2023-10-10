Anthony Culpepper has been named president of Los Angeles Southwest College. He holds an associate degree in business from Long Beach City College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal State Dominguez Hills, and an MBA and Ed.D. in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University as well as a juris doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law.
