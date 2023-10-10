Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANTHONY CULPEPPER

Oct 10, 2023

Anthony CulpepperAnthony CulpepperAnthony Culpepper has been named president of Los Angeles Southwest College. He holds an associate degree in business from Long Beach City College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal State Dominguez Hills, and an MBA and Ed.D. in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University as well as a juris doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law.

