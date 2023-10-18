Shay Malone has been named assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest Missouri State University. Malone holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in media communications from Webster University in Missouri as well as a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.
SHAY MALONE
Oct 18, 2023
