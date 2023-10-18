Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHAY MALONE

Oct 18, 2023

Shay Malone has been named assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest Missouri State University. Malone holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in media communications from Webster University in Missouri as well as a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

