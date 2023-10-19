BRIAN BENN

Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Oct 19, 2023

Brian BennBrian BennBrian Benn has been appointed vice president and chief information officer at Clark Atlanta University. He served as chief information officer and senior vice president of the Atlanta Housing Authority. Benn holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and an MBA from Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

