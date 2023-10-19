Brian Benn has been appointed vice president and chief information officer at Clark Atlanta University. He served as chief information officer and senior vice president of the Atlanta Housing Authority. Benn holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and an MBA from Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.
BRIAN BENN
Oct 19, 2023
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More