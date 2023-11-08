Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LOIS V. GREENE

Nov 8, 2023

Dr. Lois V. GreeneDr. Lois V. GreeneLois V. Greene has been appointed senior vice president of wellness, diversity, equity, and inclusion at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, an academic medical center operated by Rutgers University. Greene holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Rutgers, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate in healthcare administration from the Medical College of South Carolina.

