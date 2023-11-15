Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FABIANNA BORGHESE

Nov 15, 2023

Fabianna BorgheseFabianna BorgheseFabianna Borghese has been named director of Popejoy Hall, the performing arts center at the University of New Mexico. She served as associate director of business operations. Borghese holds a master’s in accounting, an MBA in strategic management and policy, and a Master of Studies in Law, all from the University of New Mexico.

