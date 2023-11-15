Fabianna Borghese has been named director of Popejoy Hall, the performing arts center at the University of New Mexico. She served as associate director of business operations. Borghese holds a master’s in accounting, an MBA in strategic management and policy, and a Master of Studies in Law, all from the University of New Mexico.
FABIANNA BORGHESE
Nov 15, 2023
