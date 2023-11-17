Quamina Carter has been named vice president of Student Affairs at Claremont Graduate University. She served as assistant vice president of student affairs. Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tuskegee University and a master’s in counseling from Martin University.
QUAMINA CARTER
Nov 17, 2023
