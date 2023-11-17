Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

QUAMINA CARTER

Nov 17, 2023

Quamina CarterQuamina CarterQuamina Carter has been named vice president of Student Affairs at Claremont Graduate University. She served as assistant vice president of student affairs. Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tuskegee University and a master’s in counseling from Martin University.

