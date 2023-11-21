Melissa L. Gilliam has been named president of Boston University. She serves as the executive vice president and provost of The Ohio State University. Gilliam holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Yale University, a master’s in philosophy and politics from the University of Oxford, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard University, and an MPH from the University of Illinois Chicago.
MELISSA L. GILLIAM
Nov 21, 2023
