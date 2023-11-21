Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MELISSA L. GILLIAM

Nov 21, 2023

Dr. Melissa GilliamDr. Melissa GilliamMelissa L. Gilliam has been named president of Boston University. She serves as the executive vice president and provost of The Ohio State University. Gilliam holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Yale University, a master’s in philosophy and politics from the University of Oxford, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard University, and an MPH from the University of Illinois Chicago.

The trusted source for all job seekers