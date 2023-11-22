Carme Williams has been appointed advancement consultant and interim vice president of development and alumni affairs at Texas Southern University. She served as vice president of development at Prairie View A&M University. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree from the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
CARME WILLIAMS
Nov 22, 2023
