CARME WILLIAMS

Nov 22, 2023

Carme WilliamsCarme WilliamsCarme Williams has been appointed advancement consultant and interim vice president of development and alumni affairs at Texas Southern University. She served as vice president of development at Prairie View A&M University. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree from the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

