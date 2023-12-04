Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HOLLY RACHEL

Dec 4, 2023

Holly RachelHolly RachelHolly Rachel has been appointed executive director of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center at Fisk University in Nashville. Rachel holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, and a master’s in chemistry from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

