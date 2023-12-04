Holly Rachel has been appointed executive director of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center at Fisk University in Nashville. Rachel holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, and a master’s in chemistry from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
