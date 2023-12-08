John Girton Jr. has been named executive vice president and chief of staff at Martin University in Indianapolis. He served as vice president of marketing, communications, and external relations at the university. Girton holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and a master’s in urban ministry studies from Martin University.
