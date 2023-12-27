Fran Albrecht has been named vice president for advancement at Montana State University (MSU). She served as the chief philanthropy officer for Providence Montana Health Foundation in Missoula. Albrecht holds a bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and a master’s in education from MSU-Billings.
Dec 27, 2023
