FRAN ALBRECHT

Dec 27, 2023

Fran AlbrechtFran AlbrechtFran Albrecht has been named vice president for advancement at Montana State University (MSU). She served as the chief philanthropy officer for Providence Montana Health Foundation in Missoula. Albrecht holds a bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and a master’s in education from MSU-Billings.

