KELLINA YARRISH

Dec 28, 2023

Kellina YarrishKellina YarrishKellina Yarrish has been named associate director of student services and engagement at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton. Yarrish holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Keystone College, a master’s in kinesiology from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, and a master’s in education from Cedar Crest College.

The trusted source for all job seekers