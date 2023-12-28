Kellina Yarrish has been named associate director of student services and engagement at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton. Yarrish holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Keystone College, a master’s in kinesiology from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, and a master’s in education from Cedar Crest College.
KELLINA YARRISH
Dec 28, 2023
