Archie L. Bouie II has been named vice president for finance, administration, and business innovation at Edward Waters U. in Jacksonville, Florida. Bouie holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Phoenix, a master’s in educational leadership from American Intercontinental University, and a doctorate in organizational leadership and development from Grand Canyon University
ARCHIE L. BOUIE II
Jan 9, 2024
