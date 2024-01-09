Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ARCHIE L. BOUIE II

Jan 9, 2024

Archie L. Bouie IIArchie L. Bouie IIArchie L. Bouie II has been named vice president for finance, administration, and business innovation at Edward Waters U. in Jacksonville, Florida. Bouie holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Phoenix, a master’s in educational leadership from American Intercontinental University, and a doctorate in organizational leadership and development from Grand Canyon University

