DENZIL A STREETE

Jan 10, 2024

Denzil A. StreeteDenzil A. StreeteDenzil A. Streete has been appointed senior associate dean and director of the Office of Graduate Education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Streete holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, and a Ph.D. in comparative and international education from Columbia University.

