SEVAL YILDIRIM

Dec 15, 2023

Seval YildirimSeval YildirimSeval Yildirim has been appointed vice provost for inclusive excellence at the University at Buffalo. Yildirim, a graduate of Randolph College in Lynchburg, Virginia, holds a juris doctorate and an LLM degree from New York University School of Law as well as a master’s in international affairs from the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

