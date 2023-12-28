Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHARRON TAYLOR BURNETT

Dec 28, 2023

Dr. Sharron Taylor BurnettDr. Sharron Taylor BurnettSharron Taylor Burnett has been appointed chief financial officer and vice president for finance and operation at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Burnett holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lane College, an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Martin, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Memphis.

