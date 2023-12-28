Sharron Taylor Burnett has been appointed chief financial officer and vice president for finance and operation at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Burnett holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lane College, an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Martin, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Memphis.
SHARRON TAYLOR BURNETT
Dec 28, 2023
