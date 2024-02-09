Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

PAULA POLGLASE

Feb 9, 2024

Paula PolglasePaula PolglasePaula Polglase has been named director of the Office of Alumni Relations at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She served as executive director of the JMU Alumni Association. Polglase holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in college student personnel administration from James Madison University.

