CHRISTIAN MILLS

Jan 19, 2024

Christian MillsChristian MillsChristian Mills has been named director of the Quality Enhancement Plan at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Mills served as a campus and community liaison with Our Money Matters. She holds a bachelor’s degree in women and gender studies from the University of Delaware and a master’s in special education from Wilmington University in Delaware.

