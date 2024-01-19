Christian Mills has been named director of the Quality Enhancement Plan at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Mills served as a campus and community liaison with Our Money Matters. She holds a bachelor’s degree in women and gender studies from the University of Delaware and a master’s in special education from Wilmington University in Delaware.
