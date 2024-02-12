Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JUANITA W. HICKS

Feb 12, 2024

Dr. Juanita W. HicksDr. Juanita W. HicksJuanita W. Hicks has been named senior associate vice president and chief human resources officer at the University of Georgia. Hicks holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of West Georgia, a master’s in human resource development from Clemson University in South Carolina, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Georgia.

