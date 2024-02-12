Juanita W. Hicks has been named senior associate vice president and chief human resources officer at the University of Georgia. Hicks holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of West Georgia, a master’s in human resource development from Clemson University in South Carolina, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Georgia.
JUANITA W. HICKS
Feb 12, 2024
