G. PRESTON WILSON JR.

Feb 16, 2024

G. Preston Wilson Jr.G. Preston Wilson Jr.G. Preston Wilson Jr. has been appointed director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers at Fisk University in Nashville. Wilson, a former member of the ensemble, holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Fisk, a master’s in choral music education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. in music education from the University of Missouri.

The trusted source for all job seekers