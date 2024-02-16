G. Preston Wilson Jr. has been appointed director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers at Fisk University in Nashville. Wilson, a former member of the ensemble, holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Fisk, a master’s in choral music education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. in music education from the University of Missouri.
G. PRESTON WILSON JR.
Feb 16, 2024
