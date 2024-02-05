Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHARCUS STEEN

Feb 5, 2024

Sharcus SteenSharcus SteenSharcus Steen has been appointed chief investment officer at the University System of Maryland Foundation. Steen holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology and a master’s in organizational behavior from Stanford University as well as an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

