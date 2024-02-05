Sharcus Steen has been appointed chief investment officer at the University System of Maryland Foundation. Steen holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology and a master’s in organizational behavior from Stanford University as well as an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
SHARCUS STEEN
Feb 5, 2024
