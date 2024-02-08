Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MEGAN WITHERSPOON EVANS

Feb 8, 2024

Megan Witherspoon EvansMegan Witherspoon EvansMegan Witherspoon Evans has been named the director of the Veteran and Military-Affiliated Student Center at the University of Arkansas. She served as the associate director for residence education for university housing at the University of Arkansas. Evans holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication from the university.

