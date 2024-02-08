Megan Witherspoon Evans has been named the director of the Veteran and Military-Affiliated Student Center at the University of Arkansas. She served as the associate director for residence education for university housing at the University of Arkansas. Evans holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication from the university.
MEGAN WITHERSPOON EVANS
Feb 8, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More