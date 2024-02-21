Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DENISE KWOK

Feb 21, 2024

Dr. Denise KwokDr. Denise KwokDenise Kwok has been named deputy athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator at the University of Southern California. Kwok holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Asian American studies from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a master’s and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Southern California.

The trusted source for all job seekers