Denise Kwok has been named deputy athletic director for internal operations and senior woman administrator at the University of Southern California. Kwok holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Asian American studies from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a master’s and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Southern California.
DENISE KWOK
Feb 21, 2024
