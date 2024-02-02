Patrick Davis Sr. has been appointed vice president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson (Blue Oval City). Davis holds master’s degrees in instruction and curriculum design and in business administration-technology management from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State.
