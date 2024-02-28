Lakia M. Scott has been appointed assistant provost for faculty development and diversity at Yale University. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in communications at Texas Southern University, an M. Ed. in curriculum and instruction at Prairie View A&M University, and a Ph. D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
LAKIA M. SCOTT
Feb 28, 2024
