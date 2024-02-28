Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LAKIA M. SCOTT

Feb 28, 2024

Dr. Lakia M. ScottDr. Lakia M. ScottLakia M. Scott has been appointed assistant provost for faculty development and diversity at Yale University. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in communications at Texas Southern University, an M. Ed. in curriculum and instruction at Prairie View A&M University, and a Ph. D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

