Scott W. Thayer has been appointed president of Cypress College. Thayer holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rollins College in Florida, a master’s in counseling and guidance from Point Loma Nazarene University in California, and a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Southern California.
SCOTT W. THAYER
Feb 29, 2024
