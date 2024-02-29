Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SCOTT W. THAYER

Feb 29, 2024

Dr. Scott W. ThayerDr. Scott W. ThayerScott W. Thayer has been appointed president of Cypress College. Thayer holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rollins College in Florida, a master’s in counseling and guidance from Point Loma Nazarene University in California, and a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Southern California.

