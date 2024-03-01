Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

YATHISH RAMENA

Mar 1, 2024

Yathish RamenaYathish RamenaYathish Ramena has been named director of the Center of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He holds several degrees, including a master’s in aquaculture from Acharya Nagarjuan University in India, a master’s in animal biotechnology from Bharathidasan University in India, and a doctorate in aquaculture from the University of Arkansas.

