Yathish Ramena has been named director of the Center of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He holds several degrees, including a master’s in aquaculture from Acharya Nagarjuan University in India, a master’s in animal biotechnology from Bharathidasan University in India, and a doctorate in aquaculture from the University of Arkansas.
YATHISH RAMENA
Mar 1, 2024
