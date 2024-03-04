Marchon Jackson has been appointed associate vice president in the Office of Research at Howard University in Washington, D.C. He served as assistant vice president for sponsored programs at the University of Maryland, College Park. Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from DePaul University in Chicago and an MBA from Howard University.
MARCHON JACKSON
Mar 4, 2024
