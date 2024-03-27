Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ARTURO O’FARRILL

Mar 27, 2024

Arturo O'FarrillArturo O'FarrillArturo O'Farrill has been appointed as a full professor with tenure at the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music and Mannes School of Music and will serve as the Bill Evans Fellow. The multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist has also served as a member of the part-time faculty at School of Jazz and Contemporary Music.

