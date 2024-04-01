Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RANDY GÓMEZ

Apr 1, 2024

Randy GómezRandy GómezRandy Gómez has been named director of corporate and community relations for the Corporate Learning Partnership Program for Berkeley College in New York. She served as senior director of admissions. Gomez holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Berkeley College and a master’s in organizational leadership from Mercy University in New York.

Suggested for You
Robert Mitchell Jr.
On the Move
ROBERT MITCHELL JR.
Dr. Musa Elbulok
On the Move
MUSA ELBULOK
Jasmine Sanders
On the Move
JASMINE SANDERS
Arturo O'Farrill
On the Move
ARTURO O’FARRILL
Related Stories
Robert Mitchell Jr.
On the Move
ROBERT MITCHELL JR.
Dr. Musa Elbulok
On the Move
MUSA ELBULOK
Jasmine Sanders
On the Move
JASMINE SANDERS
Arturo O'Farrill
On the Move
ARTURO O’FARRILL
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Financial Aid Officer II
Florida International University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Research Project Manager
University of Kentucky
Dean
San Diego Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers