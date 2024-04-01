Randy Gómez has been named director of corporate and community relations for the Corporate Learning Partnership Program for Berkeley College in New York. She served as senior director of admissions. Gomez holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Berkeley College and a master’s in organizational leadership from Mercy University in New York.
RANDY GÓMEZ
Apr 1, 2024
