JOSÉ GÁMEZ

Apr 4, 2024

José GámezJosé GámezJosé Gámez has been named dean of the College of Arts + Architecture at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He served as associate dean for research and graduate programs at the university. Gámez holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Texas A&M University, a Master of Architecture degree from the University of California Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in architecture and urban design from the University of California at Los Angeles.

