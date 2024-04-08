Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ASHLEY OWENS

Apr 8, 2024

Ashley OwensAshley OwensAshley Owens has been appointed interim Title IX coordinator at Pennsylvania State University. She serves as director of student accountability and conflict response on Penn State’s Altoona campus. Owens holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Dayton in Ohio and a juris doctorate from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

