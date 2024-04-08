Ashley Owens has been appointed interim Title IX coordinator at Pennsylvania State University. She serves as director of student accountability and conflict response on Penn State’s Altoona campus. Owens holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Dayton in Ohio and a juris doctorate from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
