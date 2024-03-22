Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HILLARY FOLSOM

Mar 22, 2024

Hillary FolsomHillary FolsomHillary Folsom has been appointed director of advancement and alumni relations at Gadsden State Community College. She served as financial director of, and marketing liaison for, Interfaith Ministries, a regional nonprofit organization focused on the homeless and unsuitably housed. Folsom holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and an MPA from Jacksonville State University.

