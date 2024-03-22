Hillary Folsom has been appointed director of advancement and alumni relations at Gadsden State Community College. She served as financial director of, and marketing liaison for, Interfaith Ministries, a regional nonprofit organization focused on the homeless and unsuitably housed. Folsom holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and an MPA from Jacksonville State University.
HILLARY FOLSOM
Mar 22, 2024
