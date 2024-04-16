John Thomas has been appointed chief of police at the University of California, Los Angeles. He served as special advisor to the senior vice president for administration at the University of Southern California. Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and a master’s in executive leadership from the University of Southern California.
Apr 16, 2024
