Sonja M. Brown has been appointed associate vice chancellor for academic and faculty affairs at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina. She served as dean of the College of Media and Mass Communication at The American University in the Emirates in Dubai and as vice president for academic affairs at Great Basin College in Nevada. Brown holds a master’s in communication studies from Fresno State University in California and a Ph.D. in communication studies from the University of Georgia.
SONJA M. BROWN
Apr 5, 2024
