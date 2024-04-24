Aherial Polite has been appointed dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Augusta Technical College in Augusta, Georgia. She served as served as the department chair of chemistry, physics, and nuclear technology at Aiken Technical College. Polite holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and master’s in teaching from the University of South Carolina.
AHERIAL POLITE
Apr 24, 2024
