Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

AHERIAL POLITE

Apr 24, 2024

Aherial PoliteAherial PoliteAherial Polite has been appointed dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Augusta Technical College in Augusta, Georgia. She served as served as the department chair of chemistry, physics, and nuclear technology at Aiken Technical College. Polite holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and master’s in teaching from the University of South Carolina.

Suggested for You
Desiree Reed-Francois
On the Move
DESIREE REED-FRANCOIS
Dr. Musa Elbulok
On the Move
MUSA ELBULOK
Dr. Denisha Hendricks
On the Move
DENISHA HENDRICKS
Robin Schimandle
On the Move
ROBIN SCHIMANDLE
Related Stories
Desiree Reed-Francois
On the Move
DESIREE REED-FRANCOIS
Dr. Musa Elbulok
On the Move
MUSA ELBULOK
Dr. Denisha Hendricks
On the Move
DENISHA HENDRICKS
Robin Schimandle
On the Move
ROBIN SCHIMANDLE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Open Rank Faculty
Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Business Systems Analyst
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics