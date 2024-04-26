Fred Holmes has been appointed associate athletic director for compliance & student success in the athletic department at Lincoln University of Missouri. He served as assistant athletic director for academics and compliance at Metropolitan State University. Holmes, a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, holds a master’s in sports management from Southern New Hampshire University.
FRED HOLMES
Apr 26, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More