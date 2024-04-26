Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FRED HOLMES

Apr 26, 2024

Fred HolmesFred HolmesFred Holmes has been appointed associate athletic director for compliance & student success in the athletic department at Lincoln University of Missouri. He served as assistant athletic director for academics and compliance at Metropolitan State University. Holmes, a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, holds a master’s in sports management from Southern New Hampshire University.

