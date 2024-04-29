Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KIMBERLY SHINER

Apr 29, 2024

Kimberly ShinerKimberly ShinerKimberly Shiner has been named interim vice president for university advancement at Cal State University, Fullerton. She served as vice president for college advancement and communications at Pitzer College in Claremont. Shine holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Northridge.

Suggested for You
Fred Holmes
On the Move
FRED HOLMES
Summer Deaver
On the Move
SUMMER DEAVER
Lydia Sermons
On the Move
LYDIA SERMONS
Aherial Polite
On the Move
AHERIAL POLITE
Related Stories
Fred Holmes
On the Move
FRED HOLMES
Summer Deaver
On the Move
SUMMER DEAVER
Lydia Sermons
On the Move
LYDIA SERMONS
Aherial Polite
On the Move
AHERIAL POLITE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Faculty Clinic Director, Health Services
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics