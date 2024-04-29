Kimberly Shiner has been named interim vice president for university advancement at Cal State University, Fullerton. She served as vice president for college advancement and communications at Pitzer College in Claremont. Shine holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in public administration from California State University, Northridge.
KIMBERLY SHINER
Apr 29, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More