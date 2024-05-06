David M. Chun has been appointed chief information officer at Montclair State University. He served as the chief information officer and associate vice president at Sonoma State University. Chun holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
DAVID M. CHUN
May 6, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More