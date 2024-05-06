Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DAVID M. CHUN

May 6, 2024

David M. ChunDavid M. ChunDavid M. Chun has been appointed chief information officer at Montclair State University. He served as the chief information officer and associate vice president at Sonoma State University. Chun holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

