Glynda Becker-Fenter has been named vice president of external affairs and government relations at Washington State University. She served as director of federal relations. Becker-Fenter holds bachelor’s degree in political science from Santa Clara University.
GLYNDA BECKER-FENTER
May 7, 2024
