GLYNDA BECKER-FENTER

May 7, 2024

Glynda Becker-FenterGlynda Becker-FenterGlynda Becker-Fenter has been named vice president of external affairs and government relations at Washington State University. She served as director of federal relations. Becker-Fenter holds bachelor’s degree in political science from Santa Clara University.

