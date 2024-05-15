Sarah Emerson has been appointed vice president of advancement at Oglethorpe University. She serves as executive director for foundation relations at Georgia State University. Emerson holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and a master’s in education from the University of Georgia.
SARAH EMERSON
May 15, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More