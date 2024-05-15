Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SARAH EMERSON

May 15, 2024

Sarah EmersonSarah EmersonSarah Emerson has been appointed vice president of advancement at Oglethorpe University. She serves as executive director for foundation relations at Georgia State University. Emerson holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and a master’s in education from the University of Georgia.

Suggested for You
Dr. Stacy W. Smallwood
On the Move
STACY W. SMALLWOOD
Dr. Patricia Draves
On the Move
PATRICIA DRAVES
Jonathan Alger
On the Move
JONATHAN ALGER
Yohannis A. Job
On the Move
YOHANNIS A. JOB
Related Stories
Dr. Stacy W. Smallwood
On the Move
STACY W. SMALLWOOD
Dr. Patricia Draves
On the Move
PATRICIA DRAVES
Jonathan Alger
On the Move
JONATHAN ALGER
Yohannis A. Job
On the Move
YOHANNIS A. JOB
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Child Development Specialist IV
San Diego Community College District
Faculty, Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Dean, Inclusive Excellence
Columbia University Climate School
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics