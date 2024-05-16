Barbara Bird has been named director of the Teaching, Learning, and Innovation Center at Ohio Wesleyan University. Bird served as dean of faculty development and director of the Bedi Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence at Taylor University. Bird holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Taylor as well as a master’s in English and a Ph.D. in composition and rhetoric from Ball State University.
