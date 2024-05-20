Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

EVANGELINE R. POINTER

May 20, 2024

Evangeline R. PointerEvangeline R. PointerEvangeline R. Pointer as been appointed director of alumni affairs and engagement at South Carolina State University. She served as associate vice president/strategy and planning consultant for the chief operations officer on the Strategic Programs and Enterprise Change Management Team at Wells Fargo. Pointer holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from South Carolina State and an MBA in management from Strayer University.

