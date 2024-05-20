Evangeline R. Pointer as been appointed director of alumni affairs and engagement at South Carolina State University. She served as associate vice president/strategy and planning consultant for the chief operations officer on the Strategic Programs and Enterprise Change Management Team at Wells Fargo. Pointer holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from South Carolina State and an MBA in management from Strayer University.
EVANGELINE R. POINTER
May 20, 2024
