Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DAWN SCHOENENBERGER

May 31, 2024

Dawn SchoenenbergerDawn SchoenenbergerDawn Schoenenberger has been named vice president of academic affairs and student services at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland. She served as the college’s interim vice president. Schoenenberger holds an associate degree from Pierce College, a bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University, and a master’s from Capella University.

Suggested for You
Lavonda N. Reed
On the Move
LAVONDA N. REED
Dr. Corrie Fountain
On the Move
CORRIE FOUNTAIN
Dawn Leaks Ragsdale
On the Move
DAWN LEAKS RAGSDALE
Dr. Tyrone Jackson
On the Move
TYRONE JACKSON
Related Stories
Lavonda N. Reed
On the Move
LAVONDA N. REED
Dr. Corrie Fountain
On the Move
CORRIE FOUNTAIN
Dawn Leaks Ragsdale
On the Move
DAWN LEAKS RAGSDALE
Dr. Tyrone Jackson
On the Move
TYRONE JACKSON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Manager, Instructional Design
Austin Community College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Vice President for Administration and Finance
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics