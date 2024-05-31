Dawn Schoenenberger has been named vice president of academic affairs and student services at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland. She served as the college’s interim vice president. Schoenenberger holds an associate degree from Pierce College, a bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University, and a master’s from Capella University.
DAWN SCHOENENBERGER
May 31, 2024
