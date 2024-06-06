Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JESSICA S. DALTON

Jun 6, 2024

Jessica S. DaltonJessica S. DaltonJessica S. Dalton has been appointed vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College in Virginia. She served as principal at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center. Dalton, a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy, holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Virginia Tech and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Lynchburg.

