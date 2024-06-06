Jessica S. Dalton has been appointed vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College in Virginia. She served as principal at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center. Dalton, a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy, holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Virginia Tech and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Lynchburg.
JESSICA S. DALTON
Jun 6, 2024
