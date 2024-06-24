Vicky Wood has been named president of Trident Technical College in Charleston, South Carolina. She serves as president of Washington State College of Ohio in Marietta, Ohio. Wood holds an associate degree in business from Marion Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in business education from Ashland University, a master’s in education from Bowling Green State University, and a doctorate in higher education leadership from The University of Toledo.
