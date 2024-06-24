Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

VICKY WOOD

Jun 24, 2024

Dr. Vicky WoodDr. Vicky WoodVicky Wood has been named president of Trident Technical College in Charleston, South Carolina. She serves as president of Washington State College of Ohio in Marietta, Ohio. Wood holds an associate degree in business from Marion Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in business education from Ashland University, a master’s in education from Bowling Green State University, and a doctorate in higher education leadership from The University of Toledo.

